eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
Shares of EMAN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.60. 6,159,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,353. eMagin has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.92.
eMagin Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.