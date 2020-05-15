eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Down 21.4%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) fell 21.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.55, 14,572,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,201% from the average session volume of 1,120,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eMagin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,741 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of eMagin worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

