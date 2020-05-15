Emercoin (EMC) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $9,546.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Crex24, HitBTC and xBTCe. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000365 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,524,160 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Crex24, xBTCe, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

