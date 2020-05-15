Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Short Interest Update

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,027,000 after buying an additional 524,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE ESRT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,886. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.83. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $148.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

