Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Encision had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

Shares of Encision stock remained flat at $$0.60 during trading on Friday. 5,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.32. Encision has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

Get Encision alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Encision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Encision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.