Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Director Sells $10,233.00 in Stock

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Director Nicolaos G. Alexopoulos sold 5,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $10,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ WATT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.84. 839,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,189. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. Energous Corp has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $67.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.93.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 159.88% and a negative net margin of 18,262.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energous Corp will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Energous during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,807 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energous in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Energous by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WATT shares. ValuEngine raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energous in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.