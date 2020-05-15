Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.40. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 13,574,400 shares.

Several research firms have commented on EFOI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 123.81%. The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Analysts expect that Energy Focus Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

