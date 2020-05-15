Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter.

ESP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.88.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

