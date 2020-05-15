Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter.
NYSEAMERICAN ESP traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $17.50. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.88.
About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics
