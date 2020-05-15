Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will report earnings per share of $3.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $13.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.41 to $14.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS.

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.69.

NYSE ESS traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,579. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,176,000 after buying an additional 38,498 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,248,000 after buying an additional 337,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,483,000 after buying an additional 130,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $492,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,876,000 after acquiring an additional 73,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

