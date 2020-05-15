EUTELSAT COMMUN/S’s (ETCMY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ETCMY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a report on Friday, April 17th.

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

