Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Price Down 9%

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s share price traded down 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.02, 2,339,172 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,727,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $357.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. FMR LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,377,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,988 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Extreme Networks by 746.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,669 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Extreme Networks by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,948,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 625,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Extreme Networks by 1,527.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 606,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

