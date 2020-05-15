Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) is SCP Investment LP’s 3rd Largest Position

SCP Investment LP boosted its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Farfetch makes up approximately 8.7% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 0.44% of Farfetch worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,457,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. 8,023,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,832. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

