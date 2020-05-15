Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 32.84% and a negative net margin of 39.77%.

NYSE:FTCH traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. 9,247,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,400. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTCH. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Farfetch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

