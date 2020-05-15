Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Raised to $18.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.21% from the stock’s previous close.

FTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,832. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.89. Farfetch has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $25.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,546,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,537,000 after purchasing an additional 205,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 689,419 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Farfetch by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 3,779,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 3,725,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,534 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

