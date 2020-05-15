Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FENC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. 8,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.18. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

In other news, major shareholder Spa Essetifin purchased 768,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $4,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FENC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

