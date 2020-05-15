First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,887,939.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $501,044.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,586,000 after acquiring an additional 118,822 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,630,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,875,000 after buying an additional 509,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,090,000 after buying an additional 309,965 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,047.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,396,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,498,000 after acquiring an additional 66,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

FR traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,782. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

