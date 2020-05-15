First Manhattan Co. Buys 72,600 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 72,600 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.07% of Mcdonald’s worth $87,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 303.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 128,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after buying an additional 96,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,192,433,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,447,410 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $239,329,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 60.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 260.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.41. 4,746,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,614. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.19. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.