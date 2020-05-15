First Manhattan Co. Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,505 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $31,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,390,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Citigroup by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,311,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.08. 3,831,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,672,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

