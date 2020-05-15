First Manhattan Co. Has $114.94 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,343,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.7% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.07% of Comcast worth $114,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.76. 22,368,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,739,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

