First Manhattan Co. Has $185.41 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,471 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 169,868 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.2% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $185,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

Shares of UNH traded up $12.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,682,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,589. The company has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.30. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

