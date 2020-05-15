First Manhattan Co. Has $34.48 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.09% of Moody’s worth $34,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,730 shares of company stock worth $14,243,187 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.32. 100,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,323. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

