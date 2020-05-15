First Manhattan Co. Has $83.26 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 869,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.07% of Paypal worth $83,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Paypal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,846,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

