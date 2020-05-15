First Manhattan Co. Raises Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 136.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,586 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,343 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $29,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

Shares of BA traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,629,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,953,025. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.24 and its 200 day moving average is $273.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

