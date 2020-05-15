First Manhattan Co. Sells 320,892 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,892 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $91,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,680,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,058,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

