First Manhattan Co. Sells 345,648 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,338,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 345,648 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.6% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.11% of Gilead Sciences worth $100,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after acquiring an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after acquiring an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.23. 10,549,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,043,934. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

