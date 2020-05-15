First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at UBS Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $79.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $95.78. The company had a trading volume of 494,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $122.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.