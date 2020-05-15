First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,426 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,156,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after acquiring an additional 196,242 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,685,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,333,000 after purchasing an additional 881,506 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after buying an additional 56,476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,390,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,899,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $34.07.

