First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

FV stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $30.13. 2,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $34.07.

