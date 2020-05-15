First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Raised by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 244.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,303,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,852 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 55,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. 211,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,493. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30.

