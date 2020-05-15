Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Up 13.4% in April

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE FVRR traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $58.39. 467,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,324. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,321,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 109,274 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 384,574 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FVRR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

