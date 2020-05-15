Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,700 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the April 15th total of 443,800 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
FOR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,985. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $607.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.12. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
