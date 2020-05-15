Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,700 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the April 15th total of 443,800 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

FOR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,985. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $607.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.12. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Forestar Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Forestar Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Forestar Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.