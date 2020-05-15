Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $123.61 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $123,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $12.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $290.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,589. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

