Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 115,676 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,444,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,906,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.66. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

