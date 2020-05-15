Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FBM stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,626. The company has a market cap of $498.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $524.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.49 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

In other Foundation Building Materials news, VP James R. Carpenter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at $57,600.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBM. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 7.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.