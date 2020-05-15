Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Short Interest Update

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Franks International alerts:

Shares of FI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.92. 7,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,103. Franks International has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Franks International had a negative net margin of 40.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franks International will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $56,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Franks International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,235,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 144,282 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franks International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 27,281 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Franks International by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franks International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.