Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.44

Freegold Ventures Ltd (TSE:FVL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 8178137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 million and a P/E ratio of -175.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile (TSE:FVL)

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit project that includes 50 patented claims, 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprising 328 mining claims that covers an area of 31,478 acres located to the northeast of the city of Fairbanks, Alaska.

