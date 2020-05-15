Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.
Frequency Therapeutics stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,782. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48.
Several research firms have recently commented on FREQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.
About Frequency Therapeutics
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
