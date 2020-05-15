Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FDP traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 47,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,233. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $38.79. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $41,828.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $395,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $162,187. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,834,000 after acquiring an additional 294,622 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.