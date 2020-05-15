Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of Future Healthcare of America stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 138,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. Future Healthcare of America has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Get Future Healthcare of America alerts:

About Future Healthcare of America

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Future Healthcare of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Healthcare of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.