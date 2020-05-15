FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in April

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE FF traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 23,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,337. The firm has a market cap of $471.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.34. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 48.49%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This is a boost from FutureFuel’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 10.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in FutureFuel by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

