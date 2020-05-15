GAN (NYSE:GAN) Trading Down 14.8%

GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN)’s stock price dropped 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $13.00, approximately 1,734,882 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,849,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

GAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on GAN in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on GAN in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

About GAN (NYSE:GAN)

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

