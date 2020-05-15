GCN Coin (GCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 46.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $64,651.76 and approximately $4.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $18.94, $5.60 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00454812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003343 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005156 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000245 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $32.15, $51.55, $33.94, $13.77, $5.60, $24.43, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

