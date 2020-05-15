General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in General Dynamics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,447,000 after acquiring an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,888,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,890,000 after purchasing an additional 64,823 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in General Dynamics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network increased its stake in General Dynamics by 39.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 8,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.55 and its 200 day moving average is $164.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

