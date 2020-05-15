General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Down 10.7% in April

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.06. 1,109,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Surevest Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.