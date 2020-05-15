General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,179 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in General Electric by 11.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 199,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 20,967 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.3% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.49.

Shares of GE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 128,116,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,841,383. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.