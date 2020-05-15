Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 19.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CL King raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 23,773 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Genesco by 30.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter.

GCO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. Genesco has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

