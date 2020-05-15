Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Tina M. Langtry Acquires 2,123 Shares of Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Tina M. Langtry bought 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $12,907.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,940.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GEOS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,532. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.91 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Geospace Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

