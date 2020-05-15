Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 264.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 590,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,117,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. 661,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,932,922. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.