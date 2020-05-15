Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,349,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $86,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 4,856,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

GILD traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.98. 7,604,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,043,934. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

